Lavine H. Donnelly, 95, Jefferson, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1924 in Maiden Rock, the daughter of the late Elles and Elizabeth (Reitz) Carlson.
Following high school she enlisted in the U.S. Army WAC and was stationed at San Francisco. She was honorably discharged in 1945.
Lavine married Gail Donnelly on Jan. 7, 1947 at Elmwood. He died on Oct. 16, 1995.
She was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67.
She enjoyed gardening, gambling, Senior trips, playing cards at the senior center and playing euchre with the traveling tavern league.
Survivors include her three sons, Thomas (Chris) Donnelly of Jefferson, Joseph (Teena) Donnelly of Johnson Creek, Duane (Gina) Donnelly of Neshkoro; six daughters, Bonnie (John) Wetter of Beloit, Barbara Dehnert, Patricia (Thomas) Kitsembel, all of Jefferson, Kathleen Berg of Janesville, Wanda (Bruce) Dobratz of Lake Mills, Wendy Donnelly of Jefferson; one daughter-in-law, Tari Donnelly of Madison; one sister, Phyllis Folkert of Rochester, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.
Also preceded in death by her daughter, Faye Lutz; son, William Donnelly; sons-in-law, Roger Dehnert, David Berg, William Lutz; sister, Margaret Brandt; brother, Robert Carlson; and grandchildren, Christopher Berg, Dyllon Baker, Michelle Gfrorer.
Due to the current pandemic, private family graveside services will be held.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson.
