November 30, 2020
New York, WI - Ryan N. Schmidt, 32, was called to the Lord on November 30, 2020.
Ryan was born on January 28, 1988 in Madison, WI to Dan and Lonnie (nee Ouradnik) Schmidt. He was Baptized on February 14, 1988 in Madison, WI and Confirmed on April 28, 2002 in Lake Mills, WI
Ryan graduated with a Masters Degree in Architecture from UW Milwaukee spending one semester in France and Spain. He was employed for 9 years at Walter B. Melvin, Architects, Manhattan, New York. He was a project manager specializing in historic preservation.
Ryan's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved being their NYC tour guide and creating lasting memories, frequently memorializing the trip in books up to 200 pages long. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his family through FaceTime.
Ryan will be lovingly missed by his parents, Dan and Lonnie Schmidt, Sister Christine Schwarze (Richard), three brothers: Aaron (Emily), Jason (Pamela) and Andrew (Emily). Nieces and nephews: Graiden, Sullivan and Harper Schwarze, Hunter and Hazel Schmidt, Declan Schmidt, Callen and Parker Schmidt. Grandmother Ann Ouradnik.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Ouradnik and his paternal grandparents, Leonard and Doris Schmidt.
A special thank you to the staff of Walter B. Melvin Architects for all the love, kindness and compassion as his extended family. Thank you to the transplant staff and medical team at NYU for their exceptional care.
Memorials if desired would be appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills. Also please consider organ donation, Donate for Life America.
A private service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Lake Mills. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
