Kim M (Brey) Zaeske

Longtime resident of East Troy, found eternal peace Sunday, March 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 55yrs. She was born in June of 1966 to her parents: Raymond and Carol (nee Weinberger) Brey at St. Joseph's hospital in Milwaukee. Kim was raised in the Muskego area and is a graduate of Muskego HS. She married her husband Dan Zaeske August 27, 1988 at St. Leonard's, in Muskego. East Troy has been their home, where they raised their 4 children. Kim worked for numerous local businesses throughout her years: Citizens Bank, Alpine Valley, East Troy Community Schools and very near and dear to her heart, Booth Lake Memorial Park. Kim found pleasure in reading, adoring the flowers in the park, and long walks with her locally known black lab "Maya". As a mother and grandmother, Kim made it a point never to miss a child's sporting event, always the #1 Fan, being a "Soccer Mom" was an understatement for her. Kim is survived by her Loving Husband; Dan of East Troy. Parents; Raymond and Carol Brey of Muskego. Cherished children: Stephanie (Dave) Schuldies of East Troy, Daniel (Carly) of Lake Mills, Cory (Paige) of Stoughton and Cody (Sydney) of Franklin, WI. She is the proud grandmother of: Brandon and Madalyn Rintelman, Nolan and Crew Zaeske and Miles Zaeske. Her sisters; Pam Benitez and Chris (Brian) Hammond, Sister in law; Donna McAllister and Mother in law; Pat Zaeske, other relatives and many, many friends also survive her. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday March 31, 2022 at St. Peter's the Apostle Catholic Church, East Troy, WI. Private burial at Sunny Side Cemetery, New Berlin. In lieu of floral expressions, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. Legacy Funeral Services East Troy, WI has the honor of serving the family
