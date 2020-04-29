Ronald G. Gaulke, 83, Watertown, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
He was born on April 21, 1937 in Milwaukee, the son of the late Gerhard and Irene (Kujawa) Gaulke.
He was a 1956 graduate of the Lutheran High School and later earned his degree in electronic engineering from DeVry College Institute.
Prior to retirement he had been employed by G.E. in Waukesha for over 30 years.
Ron married Katherine Albright on Nov. 29, 1975. She died on May 31, 2012.
He was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington, served as church treasurer, usher, and had taught Sunday school.
Survivors include his three children, Elizabeth of Aurora, Colorado, Christine (John) Kurtz of Murrieta, California, Jon (Abby) of Watertown; six grandchildren, Annalese, Mikaela, and Victoria Gaulke, Michael, Jacob, and Emily Kurtz; one sister, Ruth (Rev. Allen) Capek of Divide, Colorado; other relatives and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, private family graveside services will be held.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington.
