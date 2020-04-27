Beverly J. Dummer, 88, Johnson Creek, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
She was born on June 4, 1931 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Elroy and Hilda (Lehman) Borck.
She had been employed by G.B. Lewis in Watertown, APV Crepaco in Lake Mills, Johnson Controls in Watertown, and had been a part-time bartender and cook at the Wooden Nickel in Lake Mills.
Beverly was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church and had a strong faith in God.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching NASCAR, Green Bay Packers or Wisconsin Badger games.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Ignacio) Varela of Johnson Creek, Chris Hepp of Lake Mills, Lori (Dale) Ebert, Steve (Bonnie) Dummer, Tim (Sandy) Dummer, Brenda (John) Hoover, all of Watertown, Kim Dummer of Johnson Creek; seven grandchildren, Mike Hepp, Terra Dittberner, Jamie (Joe) Topel, Theresa Seufzer, Trisha Ebert, Danny (Kari) Radke, Chad (Naomi) Dummer; many great grandchildren; two granddogs, Dot and Gus; her forever family, Andrea “Sis” Geyer, Billy Radke, Stacy Dittberner; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by a four month old son, Michael and a great granddaughter, Mackenzie.
Due to the current pandemic private family graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Rock Lake Cemetery.
Special Thank You to Pastor Dave of the Lake Mills Moravian Church for everything you have done for our mother and our family
