Joel R. Rosenow

June 21, 1941 - November 6, 2020
Watertown, WI - Retired, decorated Senior Master Sergeant Joel Robert Rosenow entered into eternal life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 79, with his loving wife, Barbara Jean, by his side.
SMSGT Rosenow was born on June 21, 1941 in Long Prairie, Minnesota - the son of Vernon and Rosetta (Draeger) Rosenow. He married the love of his life, Barbara Haberman, on March 11, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the couple went on to enjoy 32 incredibly blessed years together. SMSGT Rosenow enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on October 9, 1959 and faithfully served God and his country until June 30, 1980. After his retirement, he worked at US Chemical in Watertown and then transferred to Beaver Chemical Company in Stockton, California. He was an avid sportsman and loved all that the land had to offer. He was an active and committed member of the Watertown Elks Lodge, Ducks Unlimited, Chickens Unlimited and many other service organizations. He took pride in his time mentoring local youth though the Wisconsin DNR Hunter Safety Program. He and Barbara were active members of the community and were always generous in the donation of their time and talents. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends - each of whom will always hold their own special place in his heart and in the hearts of his family. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him for his fun-loving and genuine nature.
Survivors include: his wife - Barbara; children - David, JoAnn (Terry) Schowalter, Michael, Susan (Daniel) Schmitt and Jaime (William) Caudle; 14 grandchildren - Brandon, David Jr., Brooke (Tom), Bryce (Katie), Karissa, Kaylin, Riley, Colton, Tera (Mike), Courtney (Joel), Carley (Riley), Austin, Ally and Olivia; 6 great grandchildren - Zoe, Ella, Lucy, Ivey, Reed and Kali; 3 brothers - James (Susan), Douglas (Judy) and Curtis (Jean); sister - Vernette (John) Wuestenburg. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends that he held dear to his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents and a host of other loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home - 500 Welsh Road in Watertown, Wisconsin, with the Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family is asking that those attending the visitation wear a face covering and keep six feet of physical distance between themselves and other non-household members. Limited seating will be available at the service - immediate family and closest friends will take priority seating. All others are invited to rejoin the family following the service for a burial with full military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery - 1540 E. Main Street in Watertown, Wisconsin. For those loved ones who are unable to join us in person, the service will be livestreamed on the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Watertown and Waterloo Facebook page and will be recorded for future viewing.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.