February 17, 1965 - April 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Randall "Randy" Tholen, 56, of Lake Mills, passed away peacefully in his home on April, 4, 2021 after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.
He was born on February 17, 1965 in Illinois to the late John and Sandralee (Cada) Tholen. A lifelong resident, he moved as a young child with his parents and grandparents to a farm just outside Lake Mills.
Randall married Judy Peterson on April 25, 1987 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, WI.
He was never afraid of a challenge. After several years of work as an auto mechanic at car dealerships, he ventured into co-owning and operating RS Auto Repair in Lake Mills. From there he and his wife Judy started a hobby farm which lead to full time farming; operating JRS Country Acres, producing cage free brown eggs for Midwest grocery stores and restaurants.
Always an outdoors guy, Randy enjoyed cutting wood, hunting and fishing. He and Judy spent countless hours bass fishing on Rock Lake; and taking fishing trips to the Mississippi River. They also enjoyed motorcycling, traveling the backroads of Wisconsin and surrounding states.
Survivors include his wife Judy (Peterson) Tholen; children, Crystal (Niles) Lavey, Dakota Tholen (Erin Siekman); grandchildren, Rosemary Lavey, Norbert Lavey, and Taylor Siekman; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4 pm - 7 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Korth Park Pavilion, Lake Mills (Korth Lane Site).
If desired, memorials may be made to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Foundation or Heartland Hospice.
The family gives a Special thank you to Katie at UW Health and Lori at Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
