Chris Jeffrey "Naven" Johnson

March 30, 1956 - March 31, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - CHRIS "Naven" J. JOHNSON age 65 of Fort Atkinson passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on March 31, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1956 in Fort Atkinson to LeRoy and Lila (Endl) Johnson.
Chris attended school in Jefferson and was employed at Fiberdome in Lake Mills for over 25 years and Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson for over 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and visiting casinos. He was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Chris is survived by his sons Adam J. (Leslie) Johnson of Lake Mills, Joseph Johnson (Tiffany) of Waukesha, siblings Donna (Jim) Evans of California, Roy (Susan) Johnson of Jefferson, Tina (Mark) Scott of Georgia, Steven (Charleen) Johnson of Helenville, Cynthia (Scott) Howard of Jefferson, Brenda (Curtis) Atwood of California, David Endl of Georgia and Dawn (Roger) Ganser of Jefferson and grandson, Dylan Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Alan Johnson, brother Mark Johnson and sister Joyce Johnson.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
