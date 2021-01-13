December 12, 1935 - December 23, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Wayne E. Elliott passed away at The View at Johnson Creek on December 23, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI to Edward and Ruth (Dugan). Wayne enlisted in the Navy shortly after High School graduation and then earned BS and MS degrees from UWM. He was a teacher, counselor, and administrator for Milwaukee Public Schools for 25 years. He received a direct commission in the Naval Reserves and retired as a Commander. He married Dolores (Dee) Crone Berthold on January 28, 1978. He is survived by his wife, children Charles (Jessie) Elliott, Bonnie Elliott both of Wauwatosa; grandchildren Sydney and Megan Elliott and Corum Peterson, sisters Patricia Stephan and Carol Sue (Jim) Levinson, sisters-in-law Wynn Fish and Alice (Rick) Zeinemann; many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation at the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182 on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12 noon, followed by funeral services and full military honors at 1 pm. Burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm. Lunch to follow. All arrangements allow for social distancing. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page. www.miller-reesman.com 262-878-2500
