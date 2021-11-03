Thomas E. "TK" Kempfer

August 24, 1946 - October 31, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Tom "TK" Kempfer of Lake Mills passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2021.
He was born August 24, 1946 in Madison, WI to Gilman and Ruth (Opheim) Kempfer. Tom grew up in Madison and Texas before graduating from Madison Central in 1964. Tom worked throughout the Madison area including Gisholt before moving to Lake Mills while working at APV Crepaco. He also worked at Lake Mills Blacktop, Amoco and MPI before retiring. Tom was a member of F.O.E. #623 of Madison.
Tom was a huge Elvis fan and greatly enjoyed singing along to his music. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved watching Packers, Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR. Tom enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin Dells, Laughlin and Las Vegas where he married the love of his life. Tom was sharp-minded and great at trivia. He was the life of the party, cracking jokes and always quick-witted.
Tom will be terribly missed by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Cheyl Kempfer, five children: Ruth (Bob) Beale, Michelle Johnson, Tommy (Theresa) Kempfer, Tricia (Nick) Stramel, and Theresa (Brandon) Schroeder along with his siblings: Lavonne Summers and Gail (Gary) Larson, nine grandchildren, three grandpups and 15 great-grandchildren and many other friends and family who love him.
Tom is preceded in death by parents: Ruth and Don Aide and Gilman Kempfer, brother: Jim Kempfer, grandchildren: Tiffani Johnson and Izaak Newhouse.
The love and care provided by UW Hospital TLC South will forever be appreciated.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the church and also after 11 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.