April 29, 1959 - February 18, 2021
Kiel, WI - Debbra M. (Coates) "Deb" Raether VanSchyndel, Kiel, age 61, passed away Feb. 18, 2021 peacefully at the family lake house in Mercer surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born the oldest of five children on April 29, 1959 in Fort Atkinson to Marian and Gary Coates. The family lived in Palmyra at that time on the family farm. She was a 1977 graduate of Mercer High School.
Helping those in need from her early days as a Candy Striper she continued her love of taking care of others when she started her business Home Sweet Home Again in 2007. Her patients became like family. She was also a longtime delivery employee for numerous publications throughout Wisconsin.
Deb married her soulmate and best friend Rod VanSchyndel on Oct., 27, 2018 in a small Las Vegas ceremony with family.
She enjoyed being at her favorite spot in Mercer at the lake house, spending time with family, traveling, gardening, going to the casino, special visits from her "Main Man" Landon and was always up for a good competitive game of Monopoly.
Deb is survived by her husband Rod, her children Steven (Carly) Smith, grandson Jameson, Sheboygan, Lillian (Eric) Kanios, grandson Landon Smith, Kiel, stepdaughter Shawn (Ray) Medrano, San Antonio, Texas, her children Ramon Medrano, San Antonio, Texas and Renee (Jesse) Villa, Colorado Springs, Colo. She is further survived by her mother Marian Coates, Lake Mills, sisters Becky (Dusty) Weber, Lake Mills, Jody (Jeff) Blaser, Wild Rose, Amy Coates, Lake Mills, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friend Margaret Haas.
Preceding her in death were her father Gary Coates, brother Jeff Coates, nephew Wyatt Wisley, her paternal grandparents Archie and Bernice Coates and maternal-grandparents Elva and Chet Traxler.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6 at the Zimmer Westview Funeral Home, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan from1-4 p.m., with a private family service at 3 p.m., her interment will be held at a later date in Mercer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.