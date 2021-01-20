May 3, 1927 - January 13, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Reamer 93, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
Elizabeth was born on May 3, 1927, in the town of Watertown the daughter of Mathias and Catherine (Engelhart) Hertel. On June 28, 1952, she married Leo Reamer at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2001. Elizabeth was a 1945 graduate of Johnson Creek High School and a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church. She worked in the office of Thomas Industries in Fort Atkinson and Otto Bisfeld Co. of Watertown. Elizabeth was also employed in the bindery department at Perry Printing Waterloo for 23 years, retiring in 1992. For the majority of her life, she was a homemaker and loved her home and family. Elizabeth loved the outdoors, tending her lawn and garden. She and her husband raised pumpkins for many years, taking part in farmers markets in Watertown and Oconomowoc.
Survivors include: daughters Pamela (Ted) Voigt and Mary (Gary) Paulowske both of Lake Mills; grandchildren: Patrick Wolff (special friend Ashley and her daughter Mavis), Kelly (Nathan) Keller, Corey (Kristy) Paulowske, Shannon (Devan) Hartwig and Jared Paulowske (Fiancé Julia Schmelzer); step-grandson Tyler Voigt (Michelle Pobjoy); great-grandchildren: Kannon and Nolan Keller, step great-granddaughter Piper Voigt, great grandchild Elody Paulowske, and step great-grandchildren Leia and Collin Hartwig. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Catherine (Herbert) Baurichter and brothers William (Loraine) Hertel and Mathias (Loretta) Hertel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in Elizabeth's honor to the family would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.