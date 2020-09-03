Genevieve A. Marty, 89, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
She was born on June 27, 1931 in Minnesota, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Eidenshink) Witucki.
She married Edgar Marty in 1952.
Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a grinder for APV Crepaco for 22 years.
Genevieve was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
She enjoyed reading, embroidery, being a Red Hatter, and bowling in her earlier years. She especially loved to watch and support her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities.
Survivors include her children, Paul (Mary) Marty, Jayne (Allen) Severson, Frank (Delores) Marty; eight grandchildren, Paul (Mary) Marty, Jim (Theresa Manthe) Marty, Tanya (Fred) Frey, Frank (Rita) Marty, Wayne (Tiffany) Marty, Allen Severson, John (Kari) Marty, Luke (Hilary Klitzke) Marty; 13 great grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rich) Adams, Emilee Frey, Tiara Marty, Jordan Marty, Chayze Marty, Jared Marty, Easton Frey, Paige Marty, Grace Marty, Johnny Marty, Kate Marty, Emma Marty, Trista Severson; her sister, Donna Rubedor; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Friday at the Claussen Funeral Home until procession to the church.
