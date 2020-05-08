Debra H. (Polinsky) Moll, 63, of Fort Atkinson passed away Friday night April 17, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later time due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic.
Debra was born in Watertown, daughter of Wallace “Wally” and Shirley (Roehl) Polinsky on Oct. 30, 1956. Debbie was a long-time resident of Lake Mills, Watertown and Fort Atkinson. Debbie enjoyed working with animals as a groomer and kennel helper and spent some time on the production line at Johnson Controls.
Debbie was a loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Debbie was a free spirit who lived life her way and no one could tell her no, when she wanted to do something. She was a lifelong lover of animals and music and most of all her “spook” shows or anything that had to do with ghosts, hauntings, and the paranormal.
Debbie was preceded in death by both parents Wallace O. Polinsky, Shirley (Roehl) Polinsky. Infant brother Ricki Polinsky and sister Susie F. Polinsky.
She is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren and her dog Chicquita. Ricky (Sherri) Moll, Amanda, Justin and Paige, Ricco Moll, Sativa, sisters Patricia Polinsky of Watertown, Dawn (Tom) Boschoff of Phoenix Arizona and Diane (Polinsky) Montenegro of Lake Mills and many many nieces and nephews and family and friends.
- TO THOSE I LOVE -
When I am gone, just release me,
let me go so I can move into my afterglow
You mustn’t tie me down with your tears
Let’s be happy that we had so many years, I gave you my love,
You can only guess how much you gave me in happiness,
I thank you for the love you each have shown,
But now it’s time I traveled on alone.
So grieve for me a while, if grieve you must,
Then let your grief be comforted with trust,
It’s only for a while that we must part.
So bless your memories within your heart,
And then when you must come this way alone,
I’ll greet you with a smile and a WELCOME HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.