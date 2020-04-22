James E. Brey, 90, Jefferson, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lilac Springs surrounded by his daughters.
He was born on Feb.16, 1930 in Hillsboro, the son of the late William and Perle (Harris) Berdt.
In 1947 he graduated from Ontario High School and in 1958 he earned his degree from UW-Madison in mechanical engineering.
Jim married the former Jean Spink on July 1, 1959. She died on Dec. 11, 2017.
He founded and operated Aztalan Engineering from 1978 to 2014.
During the Korean War, he proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Senior Army Aviator retiring as a highly decorated Major then later served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 25 years.
Jim was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, the Clarence Bean – Warren George Lake Mills American Legion Post #67, the Lake Mills Rotary, Ducks Unlimited, and the Milford Hills Hunt Club.
Survivors include his three daughters, Mary Ostrander, Linda (Jeff) Glendon, Elizabeth Brey; five grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Brey Johnson, Leah (Jon) Brey Fratzke, Morgan Ostrander, Melissa (fiancée: Alissa Straub) Laasch, Rebecca Glendon; seven great grandchildren, Zoey Flood, Jenna Flood, Evan Fratzke, Keira Johnson, Ava Johnson, Evelyn Ostrander, Ethan Ostrander; two sisters, Jean Gausman, Carol (Jay) Buswell; one sister-in-law, Nancy Brey; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Russell Gausman; brother, Earl “Sonny” Brey; and his step-mother, Delores “Dee” Berdt; and numerous labs named Beau.
Due to current pandemic private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Rotary, Jefferson County Humane Society, or to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Special Thank You to the staff of Lilac Springs for their loving care of Jim and his family.
