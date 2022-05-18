Shirley A. (Hraha) Haglund

Lake Mills, WI - Shirley Ann Haglund passed away on May 13th 2022.
She was born on June 1st, 1929. Back then, her name was Shirley Anne Hraha...her mother's name was Ann. She met Ev Haglund at Bethany Bible School in Mount Greenwood (now a suburb of Chicago). When he carried his violin to take lessons, she would tease him. They were married on September 4th, 1948. They had 3 children and moved to Lake Mills. The world has never been the same.
Once the kids left the "nest" she became a charter member of the Volunteer Emergency Service, devoting many long hours to be certified. As an EMT, she would be "on call" (usually as crew chief) to respond quickly to all kinds of medical emergencies and accident scenes. She also spent countless hours and energy on fundraising to purchase the necessary medical equipment, vehicles and eventually their own building.
Shirley was also a talented and prolific stained glass artist. She took a few lessons, but mostly taught herself. She did a large installation at the Congregational UCC Church, and sold her creations at the Mills Market Antique shop.
She never went to college, choosing instead to work and put her husband through Engineering School, but one day she decided to enroll in Continuing Education writing classes. No surprise she had a lot of talent. What was a surprise was when she took an IQ test and was invited to become a member of Mensa. She would never brag about it, but for many years kept her knitting in a canvas tote she got when she joined.
She always had a great sense of humor and a love of music. When you think of her, you will probably find a big smile on your face and some joy in your heart!
Shirley loved the Lord and was a member of the First Congregational UCC church.