Marion H. DeWitt, age of 88 of Montello stepped into paradise on April 25, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends, she gently and joyfully joined Jesus, reunited with her husband, Bruce, and was welcomed by the many people she had loved while on Earth.
A memorial service for Marion will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at North Scott Baptist Church, W4697 County Rd. E, Pardeeville, WI 53954 with Pastor Matthew Brant and Pastor Tom Grey officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Inurnment will be in Westfield East Cemetery. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
Due to possible road construction, alternate routes will have to be used. Please allow additional travel time if attending Marion’s service.
