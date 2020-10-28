July 27, 1933 - September 23, 2020
St. Marys, OH - Franklin Robert Kuhlman, 87, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020, in St. Marys, Ohio, from complications after a fall.
Frank was a teacher and pastor, a man of abiding compassion for others and for nature. A man of words and music, humor and birdsong, attuned to the theological and social justice concerns of the day. Over the course of his life, he put down roots in many communities, but was most rooted in service - whether to his students, his congregation, a neighbor down the block, or a complete stranger on the other side of the world.
Frank was born on July 27, 1933, in Beaver Dam, WI, the middle son of Elmer and Mabel (Britzman) Kuhlman of Lake Mills, WI. Frank and his brothers were active workers from early ages in the large family gardens, delivering the Milwaukee Journal, and as general workers at a grocery store. Frank joined the Boy Scouts and advanced to the Eagle Rank in 1949.
He studied at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, earning a degree in Zoology, and then served two years with the Army in Korea. Following his return, he attended Garrett Theological Seminary, where he met his wife Martha and they discovered their mutual desire to teach in Japan. He was ordained into the WI Conference of the United Methodist Church and served a church in Paris Corners, WI; he also completed master's and doctoral degrees from Garrett.
Frank and Martha were married on Aug. 22, 1959. In 1962, taking their young daughter, they began a 25-year missionary teaching career in Japan, first in Tokyo, where their son was born, and then living and working at Palmore Institute, an English Language night school in Kobe. Frank developed close relationships with many students which lasted far beyond their hours in his classroom. He was an active member of the international congregation at Kobe Union Church and frequently attended Japanese services at Eiko Church. He served on the Board of Trustees and taught Comparative Religions at Canadian Academy, where his children studied. In the late 80's, Frank and Martha also spent 3 years teaching in Shanghai and Fuzhou, China.
Returning to the United States in 1990, the Kuhlmans settled in Pepin and Alma, WI, where Frank was the pastor for 10 years. They spent their early retirement in Alma, particularly enjoying their gardens, hiking, canoeing and conservation volunteer work along the Mississippi River, and joining the UU fellowship in Winona, MN. In 2007, they moved to the Otterbein St. Marys community in Ohio.
Their shared love of travel took Frank and Martha on many trips around Asia, across Europe, and later to Central and South America on mission trips from Wisconsin. An avid bird-watcher, Frank conducted and published research on hawks while in college and again in Kobe, and added to his birding life list wherever they traveled.
At Otterbein, Frank continued to minister where he could, volunteered in numerous capacities and was well-known for his vegetable gardening and campus beautification efforts. Even after moving into Memory Support care, he never passed up a chance to tell a silly joke and brighten someone's day.
Frank is survived by his wife Martha (Larson) Kuhlman; his two brothers, Charles (Joanne) Kuhlman of Crestview Hills, KY, and George (Cindy) Kuhlman of Athens, GA; his son Peter (Janell Baran) of Newark, OH; his daughter Maija (Bart) Schaefer of Novato, CA; and grandsons Ben and Justin.
A private memorial service will be held at Otterbein St. Marys. Memorial gifts may be sent to UMCOR, or other organizations feeding the world's hungry.
