Judith A. (Salmi) Huvila

June 8, 1943 - November 5, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Judith A. Huvila, 77, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 8, 1943 in Santa Monica, CA, the daughter of the late Aimo and Elsie (Kottwitz) Salmi.
She was a graduate of the Reeseville High School, class of 1961.
Judith married Raymond K. Huvila on March 27, 1965. He died on September 10, 1994.
She had been employed by Lakeland Farms and later by Crystal Farms until retirement.
She was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Judith enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, canning, collecting stamps and coins. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Albin (Robin) of Lake Mills, Bridget (Jeffrey) Roehl of Watertown, Christian (Lina) of Woburn, MA, Dennis (Amy) of Stoughton; 18 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, Waino Salmi, Lynn Salmi; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by twin siblings at birth, David and Diane Salmi and granddaughter, Tracy Morse
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2020 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
