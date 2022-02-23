Jefferson, WI - Steven W. Wollin, 66, Jefferson, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson.
He was born on November 15, 1955 in Hustisford, the son of the late Charles and Marjory (Nickel) Wollin.
In 1975 he graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
Steve married Julie Berg on March 1, 1975.
He was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek, a volunteer with the Stephen Ministries, active with the Watertown Car Club, Jefferson Car Club, and Watertown Sons of the American Legion Post #189.
He was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to various car shows with "Marge" his 1937 Pontiac he restored and named in honor of his mother.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; their son, Jeremy Wollin; their daughter, Megan (Michael) Becker; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Wollin, Cullen Wollin, Lynzie Wollin, Korbyn Wollin, Nevaeh Becker, Lydea Becker, Michael Becker, Charlie Becker; one brother, Ed (Kathy) Wollin; two sisters, Laurie (Tony) Weber, Wanda (Rob) McBain; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by three brothers, Daryle Wollin, Joni Wollin, Doug Wollin and his sister, Marcie Hufford.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of services.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church.