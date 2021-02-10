Kenneth Vallier

May 11, 1942 - February 3, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Kenneth C. Vallier, Sr., 78, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after a valiant fight against cancer.
He was born on May 11, 1942 in South Milwaukee, the son of the late William and Lillian (Strelow) Vallier.
Ken was a 1960 graduate from South Milwaukee High School, where he lettered in basketball, sang in the choir, played tuba in the band, and participated in the school musicals. He and Judy Bobzin were married on December 28, 1963 at the First United Methodist Church in South Milwaukee.
Ken was employed at Allen Bradley Company for 38 years, working in manufacturing and driving truck. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything.
Ken and Judy raised their children in Waukesha and resided there for 50 years. Ken enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, hunting, and spending time up north with his children. He loved being a grandfather and sharing his knowledge and wisdom with his eight grandchildren. Ken truly appreciated the dedication and devotion of his family as they cared for him during his illness.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of Lake Mills; three sons, Kenneth (Ann), Jeffrey (Sarah), Jonathan (Jennifer); one daughter, Christine (Matthew) Granatella; two sisters, Janet (Jeff) Much, Diane (Randy) Pennycuff; eight grandchildren, Patience, Charlie (Katie), Lillian, Adin, Riley, Julia, Anton, Jacqui; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of service. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the American Lung Association designated to the Freedom From Smoking program.
