Ruth J. Axt Records

March 23, 1926 - October 14, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Ruth J. Records, 94, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson.
She was born on March 23, 1926 in Cambridge, WI, the daughter of the late Alfred and Doris (Olsen) Axt.
She studied at the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, earned her Art Education degree from the UW in Milwaukee, and her Master's in Environmental Geology from Northeastern Illinois University.
Ruth married Lee Records on July 26, 1952. They raised their family at Camp Reinberg in Palatine, IL beginning in 1956. Later, Ruth and Lee moved to Pleasant Valley Education Center in Woodstock, Illinois. They retired in 1991 to Lake Mills Wisconsin.
Ruth worked tirelessly to make Camp Reinberg and Pleasant Valley state of the art. Whether working with a school to bring Environmental Education into the curriculum; or with Chicago social work organizations to provide enriching experiences for children, her belief in Christ kept her strong.
Ruth was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, serving on numerous committees and working in the Sunday School programs.
Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Sue (Thomas) Wheeler of Lake Mills, Sarah L. (Robert) Vogel of Acworth, NH, Andrea J. Records of Fort Atkinson; three granddaughters, Caitlin Wheeler, Rebecca Vogel, Margaret Vogel; one brother, Paul Axt of Boalsburg, PA; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Axt and her husband, Lee.
Due to the current pandemic, private family memorial services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Church or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
