Lake Mills, WI - Ann V. (Goedtke) Dakin, 86, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills.
She was born on March 25, 1935 in East Troy, WI to the late Emil and Viola (Scherer) Goedtke.
She graduated from Washington high school in Milwaukee in 1953. Ann married Bruce Dakin in August, 1954. Many years later she completed a degree from Waukesha Technical College while raising her children.
Ann was very kind to others and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Ann was an active and proud member of the Unitarian Universalist West Church in Brookfield, WI, where she made close and lasting friendships. She was on the church board, helped with fundraising campaigns and sang in the church choir. Ann also sang in the Sweet Adelines Women's Cross Town Harmony Chorus in Milwaukee. Singing with others was one of her greatest joys. She was a talented singer and encouraged her children to learn to sing and play instruments. She was a patient and supportive partner, a loving mom and grandma and a good friend.
Survivors include her four children, Lecia (Larry) Dakin, Bruce "B" Dakin, Kathleen (David) Hamann and Scott (Julia) Dakin; grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Chicanofsky, Zoe Dakin, Matthew (Whitney) Hamann, Casey Hamann, Joseph Hamann; and one great-grandchild Rhys; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, in 1985, and her siblings Robert, Marian and Betty.
Ann was diagnosed with dementia in 2010 and spent the last 11 years of her life in the care of Brook Gardens. Her family wishes to thank all the staff who helped her through these years. She felt safe and happy there.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society.