Lake Mills, WI - Richard H. Braasch, 80, of Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home.
Richard Herbert Braasch was born on October 24, 1941, in Watertown, Herbert and Mildred (nee Grunewald) Braasch. On February 20, 1971, he married Nancy Kumbier at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
He started working with his dad driving milk truck at the age of 15. Richard had many jobs through the years to support his family. The most recent was Wis-Pak in Watertown, from which he retired after 35 years. He was an avid car enthusiast and raced cars, had a show car, and built many cars. He enjoyed truck pulling and pulling his Ford Red Baron for several years. Richard had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for his one-liners and kind heart. He enjoyed camping at his place up north for over 21 years.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Braasch of Lake Mills; children, Scott (Jenny) Braasch of Lake Mills, Amy (Rickie) Callison of Watertown; grandchildren, Rikki (Josh) Gutzdorf, Randdi (Tim) Callison-Bradfield, Vincent (Sara Lenartowski) Braasch, and Dylan Braasch; great-grandchildren, Theodore Gutzdorf and Caroline Callison; brother, Charles Braasch; sister, Dolores Krueger; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Katie Braasch; brother, Jeff Braasch; sister-in-law, Karen Braasch.
A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Pastor William Bartz of Church on the Rock in Fort Atkinson officiating. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
