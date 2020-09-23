Elaine (Wolff) Strakeljahn, life-long resident of Lake Mills, received her crown of life on Sept. 22, 2020 as promised in her confirmation verse, Rev 2:10, “Be thou unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.” Her family is grateful for her strong witness, especially in her final days.
Elaine was born to Herman and Esther (Robisch) Wolff of Lake Mills on May 2, 1926. She was baptized on June 13, 1926 and confirmed on June 25, 1942 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills. She was a 1944 graduate of Lake Mills High School. On Sept. 7, 1985, she married Martin Strakeljahn, also at St. Paul in Lake Mills.
Survivors include daughter Joni (Peter) Panitzke of Muskego; son Bob (special friend Laura Bouslough) of Lake Mills; and daughter Janet Cooper of Madison; sisters Evelyn (Robert) Strakeljahn and Jeannette (Wayne) Hills, of Lake Mills; grandchildren Sarah (Ed Jacobs) Borgstede of Belleville, Illinois; David Panitzke of Muskego; Stephen (Molly) Panitzke of Wind Lake; Nathan Panitzke of Milwaukee; Chandler White of Lake Mills; Hayden White of Mequon; nine great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, brother Sid Wolf and sister-in-law Evelyn “Mac” Wolff; son-in-law Dennis Cooper; daughter-in-law Laurie (Hans) White; and grandson-in-law Robert Borgstede.
Elaine was an avid gardener, preserving her beautiful flowers in cards and framed displays, which were works of art. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, making many precious items of clothing for her children and others. She loved watching “her” birds, “her” Packers and “her” Brewers.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Brook Gardens who became Elaine’s second family, and the excellent, compassionate staff of Heartland Hospice.
Memorials may be given to the building fund of St. Paul, Lake Mills.
Visitation will be at St. Paul at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, with Christian funeral following at 3 p.m.
