May 5, 1935 - April 5, 2021
Sheboygan, WI - Carole Koerner went joyfully to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 85.
Carole was born to Felix and Elizabeth (Peerenboom) Koerner on May 5, 1935, in Neenah, Wisconsin. She was raised by her loving grandparents, George and Lavina (Harwood) Peerenboom in Green Bay, WI, and in Appleton, WI. Carole graduated from Appleton High School in 1953. She demonstrated excellent skills as a stenographer secretary. She put these talents to work in positions in Appleton and Milwaukee, WI as well as in Richmond, VA.
She married a fellow Appleton High School graduate, Edwin M. Cooney, in 1956. They made their home in Richmond, VA where sons, David and Dennis were born. After her husband's honorable discharge from the Marines, they relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While there two more children were born, Daniel and Diane. The couple then moved to Lake Mills, WI in 1964 to continue to raise their family. In 1987, Carole returned to live in her hometown, Appleton, WI. Then in 2015, Carole moved to Sheboygan, WI to be near her daughter, Diane, and her family.
Carole is well-known for her career as a home health care provider. For more than thirty years Carole provided exceptional health care for dozens of clients. Carole was greatly loved by the families that she served. So much so that she made many life-long friends in her career field. She was self-employed and never advertised for work. Her stellar reputation of being attentive, kind, able to apply necessary medical skills, being a sweet companion, and of course being an amazing cook all combined to keep her steadily employed.
Carole greatly enjoyed her many friendships throughout her life.
Her children and grandchildren were incredibly blessed by her love, sense of humor, and her deep devotion. She always made sure holidays were extra special. Her gift of hospitality was warm and comforting. Her skills in the kitchen were extraordinary.
Carole faced many challenges throughout her life. Her faith in Jesus kept her strong!
Carole is survived by three sons, David Cooney of Randolph, WI, Dennis Cooney of Lake Mills, WI, Daniel Cooney of Chandler, AZ, and one daughter, Diane (Kent) Kisow of Sheboygan, WI and their four children, Ryan Kisow of Sheboygan, Joshua (Monica) Kisow of Littleton, CO, Samuel Kisow of Sheboygan, and Benjamin Kisow of Madison, WI. She is furthered survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceding Carole in death is her infant grandchild, Abbi Carolyn Kisow.
A private memorial service and burial will be held in Appleton, WI at St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to all the staff at Sheboygan Health Services for their skillful and compassionate care for Carole.
Memorial gifts will be used toward a special botanical gift for a local park.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Homes (920-467-3431) is assisting Carole's family with arrangements.
