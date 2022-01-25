Patricia A. (Schlender) Kottwitz

Lake Mills, WI - Patricia Ann Kottwitz, 88, Lake Mills, has gone to live with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on October 20, 1933 in Lake Mills, the only daughter of the late Roy and Audrey (Jahn) Schlender.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1951.
Pat married Lloyd R. Kottwitz on February 23, 1952 at the Lake Mills Moravian Parsonage. He died on November 5, 1997.
She had waitressed and cooked at Mickey's Tavern and later worked for Ransomes in Lake Mills for 25 years.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, enjoyed antiquing, going to auctions, playing Bingo, and casino trips.
Survivors include her children, Jody (Glenn) Wolff, Jay (Bernadette) Kottwitz, James (Patty Lumby) Kottwitz, Jeffery (Mary) Kottwitz, Jed (Jessica) Kottwitz; her grandchildren, Patresa (Jeff Grossman) Wolff, Derek (Becky) Wolff, Sally (Steve) Lynd, Sheila Wolff, Michelle (Adam) Sigmund, Christine (Scot) Strauss, Skyler (Casey) Kottwitz, Joe (Jill) Kottwitz, Roy (Malorie) Kottwitz, Victor (Lindsay) Kottwitz, and Peter (Sara) Kottwitz, Madeline (Tucker) Schuett, Klaudia and Tessa Kottwitz. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, Ryan Grossman, Parker Wolff, Calum Wolff, Ashley Strieter, Erin Lynd, Brandon Glock, Maria Villanuova, Lane and Dylan Brinkmann, Jack and Cooper Sigmund, Owen, Taylor, Jared and Aubrey Strauss, Henry Kottwitz, Brielle Kottwitz, Hannah Kottwitz, Logan Kottwitz, Henry Schuett; one great great grandchild, Bennett Proefrock; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Richard and Elizabeth Kottwitz and her grandson, Neil Stark.
According to her wishes no formal services will be held.