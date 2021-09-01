January 5, 1947 - August 24, 2021
Madison, WI - Madison - Joan L. Graham, age 74, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family on August 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on January 5, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, WI to parents George and Lorene (Kell) Buckingham.
Joan married Ernest P. Graham on November 9, 1968, in Whitewater, WI. She was a caring wife, mother and homemaker. She loved taking her dog, Harry on walks. She enjoyed flowers and plants, cooking, baking, dancing and music, and watching her Green Bay Packers play football. She always enjoyed decorating and celebrating holidays. She loved spending time with friends and family, and cherished her time with her beloved grandsons. Joan will be remembered as a caring and selfless person, who was always willing to help others.
Joan is survived by her husband, Ernie Graham; 3 children, Laura (Randy) Blankenship, Dan (Leslie) Graham, and Patrick Graham; 2 grandsons, Sawyer and Fletcher; 2 nephews, Darrel and Randy Buckingham; her beloved dog, Harry; and numerous extended family and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Buckingham.
