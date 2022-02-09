Dennis VanEnkenvort

September 16, 1949 - January 28, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Dennis M. VanEnkenvort, 72, Lake Mills, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home following a very brief illness.

Born on September 16, 1949 in Milwaukee, the only child of the late Henry Albert VanEnkenvort and Dorothy Marie (Sederstrom) VanEnkenvort.

A Veteran of the U.S. Navy and honorably discharged on January 15, 1970.

From Milwaukee, he became a resident of Lake Mills for 40 years while raising a family.

To those who knew him, Dennis would give his last belonging to someone else in need and how he'll always be remembered.

Dennis married the former Janet L. (Stach) VanEnkenvort on February 23rd 1976 and they were awaiting renewing their wedding vows on their 50th anniversary.

Survivors include his wife Janet of Lake Mills; two daughters, Danielle VanEnkenvort of Lake Mills, Michelle VanEnkenvort of Marshall; one grandson, Dustin VanEnkenvort.

His 5 week old daughter Melissa VanEnkenvort awaited to greet him.

A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held at a later date.

