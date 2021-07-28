May 11, 1951 - July 19, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Arlene C. (Wilson) Paluch, 70, of Lake Mills, passed away on July 19, 2021.
She was born on May 11, 1951 in Milwaukee to the late Darrell and Mae (Yarmark) Wilson.
Arlene married Lawrence Paluch on December 2, 1981 in Milwaukee. They moved to Lake Mills in 1987.
Arlene and Larry enjoyed square dancing, bowling and taking trips together.
Survivors include her husband Lawrence Paluch; and her brother Daniel (Sue) Wilson.
She was also preceded in death by her sister Donna (Casey) Ziegler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Visitors may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.