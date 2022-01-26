November 19, 1939 - January 18, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - THOMAS H. CHWALA, age 82 passed away January 18, 2022, at his home in the Town of Aztalan.
Thomas was born on November 19, 1939, in Jefferson to Gerald F. and Leona H. (Pautsch) Chwala. He married Karen Traxler on September 9, 1988, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2017.
Tom worked as an equipment operator for the Jefferson County Highway Department for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who thoroughly loved passing on his knowledge to his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed meeting the Morning Breakfast Crew at the Family Restaurant or Pine Cone. Tom was active in the snowmobiling community for many years as a past officer of the Jefferson Snowstormers and the Jefferson County Snowmobile Alliance. He was also an officer of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and was a representative on the Governor's Council of Wisconsin until he recently stepped down. He was always known for his love of cooking, either working with the late Randy Schopen or cooking for family and friends. Tom anticipated the season changing to fall so he could help his brother work on the farm. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Tom will be deeply missed by his family, sons Michael (Karen) Chwala of Oceanside CA, Kenneth (Rosemary) Chwala of Watertown, WI, Patrick (Holly) Chwala of Watertown, WI, Larry (Tammy) Chwala of Johnson Creek, WI, Randy (Katye) Chwala of Lake Mills; step-children Debbie (Ev) Landowski of Jefferson, WI, Marvin Schoenherr (Becky) of (Avondale) AZ, Scott (Pam) Schoenherr of Watertown, WI, Karrie (David) Wehunt of (Williamston) SC, Wanda (Dale) Austin of Watertown, WI, Shawn (Heather) Strasburg of Fort Atkinson, WI; brother Gerald (Emily) Chwala of Jefferson; sister-in-laws Bonnie Chwala and Barb Chwala both of Jefferson, WI; 28 grandchildren and over 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, wife, brothers William "Bill" Chwala and Robert Chwala and sister Maryann (Donald) Hepp.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at St. Paul Lutheran church in Lake Mills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Randy Schopen Foundation or St Paul's Lutheran Church.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Lake Mills Legion following the service.
