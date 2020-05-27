Peggy J. Vail, 81, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born on July 25, 1938 in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Kellum) Black.
On April 28, 1957 she married Bradford Vail. They would be seen still holding hands in public after 63 years of marriage.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved Jesus and treasured her grandchildren and great grand children. She always delighted in the beauty of creation.
Survivors include her husband, Brad of Lake Mills; one son, Randy (Nancy) Vail of Lake Mills; one daughter, Judy (Kevin) Smith of Moline, Illinois; three grandchildren Rachel (Tyler) Tietyen, Jesse (Lindsay) Vail, Rebekah Vail; two great grandchildren, Audrey Mae Vail, Jaxon Randall Vail; one brother, Jim (Nancy) Black of Monticello, Illinois; three nephews, Mark Vail, Andy Vail and Craig Black; one niece, Leanne (Black) Wichus.
A celebration of her life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Lane, Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the church at realhopecc.com/give
