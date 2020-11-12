Lorraine E. (Wiedenfeld) Dehnert

December 14, 1931 - November 8, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Lorraine Elizabeth Dehnert, nee Wiedenfeld, went to join her husband, Robert Alfred Dehnert in heaven on his birthday. Lorraine, formerly of Waterloo, died at the Fort Atkinson Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson. She was born on December 14, 1931 in Keyesville, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Adelaide (Miller) and Sylvester Wiedenfeld.
Lorraine graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Robert Dehnert on April 15, 1950 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills, Wisconsin and they had celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage when Robert entered heaven on February 25, 2008. Lorraine's passion was being with her family, her love of animals (especially her little pup Curly), and gardening. She was blessed with eight children, 26 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Lorraine adored her family and her family adored her, she was their rock, the one who made things happen, the one who made sure everyone was taken care of and made sure every holiday was celebrated to the fullest. She is survived by her loving children: Kathryn (Arthur) Bogie, Barbara (Scott) Becker, Cynthia (Gerald) Steindorf, John Dehnert, David (Monica) Dehnert, Laurie Dehnert and Sherie Nelson. In addition, her 26 grandchildren: Amy (Todd) Schmidt, Jeff (Christina) Bogie, Christopher (Carolyn) Gosdeck, Jessica (Al) Borré, Jason (Jessica Roehl) Saxby, Corey Saxby, Brianna (Kevin) Adams, Davey (Lizzie Lewis) Saxby, Michael (Megan) Becker, Lacy Byrd-Becker, Todd (Carrie) Steindorf, Matthew (Nicole) Steindorf, Nicholas (Kate) Steindorf, Rachel (Jerry) Hoeppner, Jennifer Knutson, Joshua (Jesy) Dehnert, Elizabeth (James) Voight, Karina (Peter) Ebens, Kris Casey, Aaron Dehnert, Amber Dehnert, Gatlin Bibow (Kirsten), Tiara Ranney, Taylor Ranney, Logan Nelson, and Riley Nelson. Plus her 39 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren along with two great-grandsons who will be born in early 2021.
Also surviving are her two brothers; Ronald Wiedenfeld and Leo (Judy) Wiedenfeld, sister-in-laws; Alice Wiedenfeld, Judy Atkinson and Betty Trost, along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, daughter, Jeannie Beyer, grandson, Jesse Becker, brothers; Norbert Wiedenfeld, Ray (Carol) Wiedenfeld, Lawrence Wiedenfeld, sister Evelyn (Omar) Welter, sister-in-law, Rita Wiedenfeld and brother-in-law Larry Trost along with many other family and friends who will greet her with open arms at Heaven's gates.
Private family funeral services will be held on November 20 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church with Rev Dave Sobek. Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
Due to the current pandemic a celebration of life will be held in September 2021 at Korth Park, Lake Mills.
