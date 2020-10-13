September 9, 1942 - October 11, 2020

Lake Mills, WI - HARRY A. GRAVES passed away at his home in Lake Mills, WI on October 11, 2020 surrounded by family.

Harry was born on September 9, 1942 in Watertown to Calvin and Margaret (Shannon) Graves. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965.

Harry married Mary Vogel on October 8, 1966 at St. John the Baptist in Jefferson. He worked as a material controller for Chrysler Motor Corporation. Harry loved fishing, reading, was an avid Packer fan and loved his dogs, Kirby and Auggie.

Harry is survived by his wife, and sons Scott Graves of Marengo, IL, and Christopher "CJ" Graves of Union, IL; grandson Christian Graves and sister Patti Fellows of Downers Grove, IL. He is preceded by his parents, brother Greg and a nephew.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Lake Mills with the Fr. Alex Carmel officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.

