September 9, 1942 - October 11, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - HARRY A. GRAVES passed away at his home in Lake Mills, WI on October 11, 2020 surrounded by family.
Harry was born on September 9, 1942 in Watertown to Calvin and Margaret (Shannon) Graves. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1965.
Harry married Mary Vogel on October 8, 1966 at St. John the Baptist in Jefferson. He worked as a material controller for Chrysler Motor Corporation. Harry loved fishing, reading, was an avid Packer fan and loved his dogs, Kirby and Auggie.
Harry is survived by his wife, and sons Scott Graves of Marengo, IL, and Christopher "CJ" Graves of Union, IL; grandson Christian Graves and sister Patti Fellows of Downers Grove, IL. He is preceded by his parents, brother Greg and a nephew.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Lake Mills with the Fr. Alex Carmel officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.