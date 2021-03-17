Grace C. (Stangler) Weis

Lake Mills, WI - Grace C. Weis, 89, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Brook Gardens Place.
She was born on June 12, 1931 in Watertown, the daughter of the late John and Emily (Cherney) Stangler.
Grace married Eugene Weis on June 20, 1953 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. He died on November 10, 2008.
She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Grace enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and helping with farm work.
Survivors include her two sons, Tom Weis of Delafield, Jon Weis of Waukesha; five daughters, Jolene (David) Ward, Sandra (Terry) Hein, all of Lake Mills, Catherine (Randy) Kuhl of Waterloo, Nancy (Rob) McMurry of Pewaukee, Terri (Randy) Johnson of Mukwonago; one son-in-law, Roy Mitchell; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by five children, Denise "Denny" Mitchell, Michael Weis, Timothy Weis, Anita Weis, and Mary Maida.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in Watertown.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church or Heartland Hospice.
Family would like to thank the staff of Brook Gardens Place and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of their mother.
