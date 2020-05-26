Doug A. Wollin, 56, of Milford, was called home to the Lord Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Doug was born July 2, 1963 in Oconomowoc, to the late Charles and Marjory (Nickel) Wollin. He graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1982 and spent his life employed as a welder when not partnering in the family dairy farm.
Doug had said his earliest childhood memory was that as soon as he was able to carry a pail, he was out in the fields picking up rocks to help his dad.
Doug was a kind soul who would’ve given the shirt off his back to help a total stranger. His goofy and playful nature made people laugh. He could be the voice of any barnyard animal and did an awesome Scooby Doo.
He loved animals and the simple things in life. He enjoyed watching westerns and old school shows like Gunsmoke, The Waltons, and Little House on the Prairie. He wished he could have lived in those simple times and had lived off the land.
He greatly enjoyed truck/tractor pulls at the fair, cutting down trees, spending time with his daughter and grandson, and anything outdoors.
Doug is survived by his daughter Karissa (Rob Hausen) Wollin, whom he loved and adored most in this world; his beloved grandson, Gannon, with whom he enjoyed sharing his passion of the outdoors; and his faithful and funny dog, Max. He was overjoyed at the news of his baby grandson on the way.
He is further survived by his brothers Ed (Kathy) Wollin, Steven (Julie) Wollin; his sisters Wanda (Rob) McBain, and Laurie (Tony) Weber; his significant other, Patti Kressin; special aunt, Janie Lenius; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Brianna, his brother Daryle, his sister Marcie, and his brother and best friend, Joni.
A visitation will be held at Claussen Funeral Home, 416 W. Lake St., Lake Mills from 5–7 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Following cremation, a graveside burial will take place at a later date.
