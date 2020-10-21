June 2, 1957 - October 18, 2020
Pulaski, WI - Jeffrey L. Braun passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born June 2, 1957 a son of the late James and Janice (Baehler) Braun.
A visitation for Jeff will take place at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 South Main Street, Seymour, WI 54165 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials in Jeff's memory. Online condolences to the Braun family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
In recognition of Jeff's long-time love of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, please feel free to wear your Badger colors during your visit.
