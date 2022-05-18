Lake Mills, WI - Will Charles Forward, Lake Mills, son of John and Beth Forward.
Born March 3rd, 1993 and died May 8th, 2022.
Will was best at being a good friend. He had a kind heart and a great smile. If you needed something he was willing to help.
In his short life he was troubled by his addiction to drugs and alcohol. It changed this kind man into a person people did not want to be around. Eventually his addiction became stronger than he could handle, taking his life in 2022 at the age of 29.
In his life he struggled constantly with depression, which he tried to relieve by doing drugs. To anyone who cares, drugs will kill you. In remembrance of Will Charles Forward, please do not do drugs.
He is survived by brother, Jack Forward; sister, Maddie Forward; mother, Beth; aunts, Lynn Rodgers, Laura (Chris) Davis, Theresa Rodgers, Jane Rodgers, and Julie (Mark) Bettinger; cousins, Sally, Charlie, K.C., Brian, Anastasia, Sophie, Anna, and Max; grandmother, Molly Weber; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father John "Tuck" Forward; uncle David "Skip" Forward; his "Pops" Cliff Weber.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Jefferson County Humane Society or to the family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, WI.