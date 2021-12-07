Johnson Creek, WI - Alydia Cora (Benson) Anderson, 91, Johnson Creek, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at St. Mary's in Madison.
She was born on August 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Bert and Charlotte (Finstad) Benson.
She was a graduate of Strum High School, class of 1947.
Alydia married the late Lloyd Anderson on October 15, 1955.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Survivors include her children, Paul (Dorothy) of Cambridge, Robert (Dawnmarie) of Lake Mills, Lori (Greg) Johnson of Fort Atkinson, Mark (Kate) of Lake Mills, Gary (Linda) of Johnson Creek; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Schaefer, Garrett (Amanda) Anderson, Kenneth (Jessica) Anderson, Ryan (Kelly Vance) Anderson, Natasha Anderson, Shannon (Jim) Streich, Elizabeth (Billy) Rosenow, Stephanie (Shane) Anderson, Emily (Ty) Anderson, Candice (Nick) Toebe; 14 great grandchildren, Lane, Karissa, Hennich Schaefer, Stihl, Sterling, Ziva and Rockwell Anderson, Elynn and Brecken Anderson, Eliah Anderson, Sydney and Colter Streich, Brooklynn and Makenna Toebe; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson; brother Ralph; and three sisters Florence, Geneva, and Mildred.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills; services will also be livestreamed.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 10,2021 at the church until the time of services.