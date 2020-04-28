John Herbert Krakow, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at Rainbow Hospice Care on April 17, 2020.
John was born on the family farm Jan. 29, 1937 in Watertown to Herbert and Ilona (Preinfalk) Krakow. He grew up assisting his parents on the farm, which fostered his love of animals and the outdoors. He would often speak of the farm and told many stories of carrying milk buckets, herding cows, and working in the fields.
John graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1954. He continued to work on the farm and joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1964.
John married Patricia A. Kulow on July 11, 1970 and together they welcomed four children: Michael, Charles, Melissa, and Jeannie. John continued farming, joined by his sons (and sometimes daughters) until they graduated from high school.
As the years passed, he was overjoyed to add four grandchildren to the family: Kaitlyn, Samantha, Natalie, and Tyler. He forged close bonds with them all and could often be found reading to them, playing with them, and playfully teasing them. He was also blessed by great-grandchildren: Aubree, Kennedy, and Alaina. They too were very close to “Regular Grandpa” and were always very excited to visit.
John is survived by his wife Patricia; his children Michael Krakow (Jennifer) of Watertown, Charles Krakow of Whitewater, Melissa Kostroski (Zach) of Jefferson, and Jeannie Krakow (Chris Anderson) of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren Kaitlyn Meyer (Ryan Christian), Samantha Krakow, Natalie Meyer and Tyler Krakow; great-grandchildren Aubree, Kennedy, and Alaina; siblings Viona Steinsick (Edgar) of Houston, Texas, Wilma Christian of Watertown, and Richard Krakow (Rosalie) of Watertown; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Ilona Krakow, sister Helen Foulke, and siblings-in-law Francis Foulke, Ralph Christian and Nellie Krakow.
As gatherings are currently restricted, a celebration of John’s life will be planned at a later date.
Donations can be made on his behalf to Rainbow Hospice Care, Johnson Creek, or your local food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.