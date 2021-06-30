September 11, 1936 - December 28, 2019White Bear Lake, MN - Judith Ann (Burrows) Weinig passed away at home in White Bear Lake, Minnesota on December 28, 2019 at 83 years young with her children at her side. She was born on September 11, 1936 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Olive Elizabeth (Hanks) and Albert Theodore Burrows. She graduated from Lake Mills High School, then attended Carleton College and got a history degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
After raising a family, earning her Master’s degree in education at the University of St. Thomas, working as a teacher, and completing a career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Judith really wanted to see the world. So she did! She found a group of like-minded travelers and joined them to cruise, fly, safari, and otherwise find her way to many local and international destinations. Her family always enjoyed hearing about where she’d been, what the next adventure would be, and who she met along the way.
Judith was actively engaged in her community, which she felt wasn’t just local but ranged far and wide. She cared deeply about the people in her life, let them know it, and thus had a circle of friends and family who cared as deeply for her.
Judith was at peace when she passed, having accomplished much, traveled the world, and enjoyed the love of an extended and vibrant group of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her long-time life partner, Jay Hardy. Her surviving family includes her brother, Maury Burrows; sons Walter (Dorrie) Weinig and Gus (Seema) Weinig; grandchildren Dane, Kyle, and Blaise; Jay’s children John Hardy, Jim Hardy and Jo Ann (Hardy) Wienrank (who has since passed); and Jay’s granddaughters Jessica and Emily and great-grandson Kace.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on July 5 at the White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Cremation rites have been held and her cremains will be interred in Westfield, Wisconsin on July 6.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Minnesota Public Radio.