Marion H. DeWitt, age of 88 of Montello stepped into paradise on April 25, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends, she gently and joyfully joined Jesus, reunited with her husband, Bruce, and was welcomed by the many people she had loved while on Earth.
Marion was born Sept. 27, 1931 to Roland and Josephine Bischel (Tandberg) in Chippewa Falls. She attended Notre Dame grade school and McDonnell High School. Seeking her destiny, Marion moved to Milwaukee where she entered the convent. After six weeks at the convent, she realized that was not the path God intended for her. She remained in Milwaukee where she met a captivating young man, Bruce DeWitt. They married July 3,1954 and began a love story that lasted over 56 years. Together they raised their seven children, lived in many different areas of the country, and eventually retired to Montello. Throughout her life Marion held several different jobs but her real life’s mission was raising her children. She was a strong role model for them as they learned by her example. Church was not optional; they attended every Sunday and now each carries that same commitment and strong faith. Marion was active in her church, and was compassionate and generous with her time and service to others. A highlight in her life was a trip to the Holy Land. She talked about that moving experience for years. She was fiercely independent and confident in her “Do-It-Yourself” abilities. She enjoyed social activities like cards, Bunko and dice. She was absolutely merciless at dice! One of her favorite things to do was to meet her siblings in Chippewa for lunch once a month. She looked forward to that outing for weeks. Usually a stop in Osseo for pie at the Norsky Nook was part of the fun! Marion’s Norwegian temper showed up occasionally, but she will be most remembered for her bright smile!
Marion is survived by her seven children, Don DeWitt (Liz), Diane VanderHeyden, Janice Delo, Linda Sweet (Jim), June Hawkes (Tom), Charlene Williams (Dave) and Bonnie Lobner (Tim); 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; sister Betty Bischel and brother Jack Bischel, sister-in-law Dori Garlock; many nieces and nephews and an abundance of people whose lives have been enriched by knowing her.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, infant son, Dicky, sons-in-law, Bob VanderHeyden and Les Delo, siblings and spouses Jim and Gerri Bischel, Ray and Joan Swoboda, Carole and George Brazeau; in-laws Dianne Bischel, Ken and Lavira Steinhaus, Rollie Garlock, Arnold and Eleanor Grabarski, Herman and Mavis DeWitt, Wayne and Joyce Rhin.
A public visitation and memorial service for Marion will be held at a later date at North Scott Baptist Church, rural Pardeeville. Inurnment will be in Westfield East Cemetery. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
A very special thanks to Pastors Tom Gray and Matt Brant, the staff at Oak Park Place, and Agrace Hospice.
