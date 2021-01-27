Roger F. Huebel

June 26, 1949 - January 18, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Roger Huebel , 71, of Cambridge, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan 18, 2021 with family by his side.
Roger was born on June 26, 1949 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Leo and Frances (Donnelly) Huebel. Roger grew up on the family farm in El Paso Township near Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Following graduating from Spring Valley high school in 1967 he then joined the Operating Engineers Local 139 from which he retired. He was immensely proud of all the work he was involved in over his long career. He would never miss an opportunity to talk about the many projects he worked on throughout southern Wisconsin. He could seemingly remember every detail of every job and would tell the story with his laid-back confident swagger that everyone knew and loved him for.
Roger loved his family and very much enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them. He was always popular at family gatherings; everyone enjoyed spending time with him. With Roger you could bet that he would tell you exactly how he felt with all honesty. If there was any type of debate, he would always let his opinion be known. Whether he agreed with you or not he would use his witty sense of humor and gladly discuss your differences over a drink.
Roger enjoyed watching NASCAR. There would very rarely be a Sunday during the season where he would miss a race. He also was a lifelong Vikings fan which always led to some friendly banter between his Packer friends and family. Over the years he was a regular at all of his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, or whatever activities they were involved in. You could hear in his voice how proud he was when he would speak of them.
Roger will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Huebel; Daughter, Nicole (Will) Stelter, lake Mills; Step son, Jerome Cusick, Edgerton; Step daughters Charlotte Morrell, Edgerton and Nikki (Larry) Fredrick, Cambridge; Eight brothers and sisters, Gary (Vee) Huebel, Castle Rock, CO; Diane (Rich) O'Connell, Spring Valley; Robert (Gwen) Huebel, Elmwood; Steve (Vicki) Huebel, Ellsworth; Dan (Neth) Huebel, Mount Vernon, Ill; Julie (Dave) Ducklow, Spring Valley; Pat (Angie) Huebel, Columbus, IN; Mary (Mark) Hartman, Eau Claire; Eight grandchildren, Ava, William, and Maxwell Stelter, Elyse and Ian Cusick, Cody Morrell, Tanner Cusick, and Kylie Fredrick; Special aunts, Marlys Flynn, Hager City, and Olga Donnelly, Zapata, TX and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge on Thursday, January 28 from 4-7 pm. A private burial will be held on Friday, January 29.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
