Randal L. "Randy" Lischka

October 16, 1960 - August 31, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Randal (Randy) Lee Lischka of Lake Mills, WI passed away peacefully at the ago of 60 on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021.
Randy was born on October 16, 1960 in Columbus, WI, son of Alois and Frances (Deppe) Lischka. Randy was an active and proud member of the Sons of the Legionaries of Post 67. He enjoyed working the slider hamburger stand alongside his dad and brother. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and volunteered many hours as an usher and security at Camp Randall.
Randy worked at Planar Systems Inc. in Lake Mills as an Electronics Drafter for over 16 years until they sold. Randy then worked at MPI in Deerfield, WI until he retired due to health restrictions. Randy enjoyed travel including international getaways. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, football and playing cards. He had a great sense of humor and amazed us with his wealth of knowledge on just about any subject. Randy loved his family dearly and gave the best bear hugs.
Randy is survived by his mom Frances and partner Ron, of Milwaukee, WI. Siblings; Ricky (Barb) Lischka of Waterloo, WI, Laurie (Lischka) Weber of Spencer, WI, Lorna Lischka and partner Steve of Beaver Dam, WI, Lynnell (Lischka) and Brian Lichtenberg of Princeton, WI. Nephews and Nieces; Josh, Nate, Dylan, Zach, Katrina, Ally & Lydia.
He was preceded in death by his dad Alois Lischka. Randy will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
There will be no visitation or service. His family will have a private memorial at a later date.