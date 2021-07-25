January 26, 1947 - July 20, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Carol J. (Schenck) Wilke, 74, of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Oak Park Memory Care in Madison.
She was born on January 26, 1947 in Watertown, Wisconsin to the late Carl and Evelyn (Thorman) Schenck.
Carol graduated from Lake Mills High School, class of 1965. Carol also graduated from MATC in Madison with a degree in Commercial Art.
Carol married the love of her life, Lee Wilke on May 11, 1968 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church. He died on February 6, 1990.
She enjoyed her small family and being a grandma, gardening, and loving all her kitties.
She is survived by her daughter Theresa Wilke and her granddaughter Amber Purcell.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Claussen Funeral Home. No formal service will take place as to respect Carol's wishes.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.