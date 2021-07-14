Victoria "Vicki" Raatz

June 22, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Victoria "Vicki" M. Raatz, 72, Lake Mills/Waterloo, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Vicki married Gerald "Jerry" Raatz on May 9, 1981. He died on May 12, 2016.
She had worked for many years as a medical secretary for the Lake Mills Clinic, had served as past president and active member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, and had assisted with the local polls for several years.
She loved to read, knit, and crochet.
Survivors include her son, Dan (Heather Graves Smyers) of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Rayne, Caleb, Skylar, and Sawyer; other relatives and friends.
Due to local road construction a memorial visitation was postponed and will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials in Vicki's name would be appreciated to the family or to Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson.