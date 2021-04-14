November 4, 1931 - April 6, 2021
Watertown, WI - Barbara J. (Stanley) Albrecht, 89, of Lake Mills passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
She was born on November 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Alden and Lucile Stanley.
Barbara attended school in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where she earned her degree in Nursing.
Barbara met her to-be husband, the late Frederic Albrecht in the hospital where she worked.
She was one of the founding members of the Lake Mills EMS, and later was the president.
She was always an adventurer; from skiing to trail-riding to fishing and hunting. She loved animals, viewing wildlife and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include her two children, Frederic "Paul" (Laurie) Albrecht, Martha (Kenwood) McQuade; four grandchildren, John Albrecht, Lucy (Michael) Johnson, Liam McQuade, Oskar McQuade; one great-grandchild, Oliver Johnson; other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made in Barbara's name to the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
