Margaret (Meise) Gallup

January 22, 1933 - August 21, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - A true light of the world to all whose lives she touched, Margaret Gallup passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at age 88.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, family member and friend. With a sweet nature, a kind heart and a quiet determination, she accomplished much and brightened everything and everyone around her. As a role model for life, they don't get any better.
Margaret was born January 22, 1933, in Lake Mills to German immigrant parents August and Mathilde Meise. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1950 and worked as a medical assistant at the Netzow-Peterson family physician office for the next eight years.
On July 5, 1958, Margaret married Howard Gallup at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. They had met at the Music Box in Johnson Creek, the local dancing hotspot, and kept dancing throughout their marriage. They raised their family and lived their entire life together in their hometown. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary just two days before Howard's death in 2019.
After their first child was born, Margaret became a stay-at-home mom. In 1970, she was recruited to run for Town of Lake Mills treasurer, winning her first election and going on to serve 22 years. In 1972, after getting her preschool teaching accreditation, she started at Teddy Bear Preschool and taught there until her retirement in 1996 — the first teacher for two generations of Lake Mills children.
Faith was a central part of Margaret's life. Besides teaching Sunday school for kindergartners for many years, she held numerous positions of leadership and service at Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Margaret and Howard loved to travel, especially in their retirement, seeing much of the country with their family or with each other. They especially enjoyed the cruises they took and spending parts of their winters in Jupiter, Florida.
After Howard's death, Margaret moved to Appleton and spent her last two years at the Touchmark assisted-living residence. Though health problems in her later years robbed her of some abilities, she never lost her humor, kindness and joy.
Margaret lived a good life. She loved her family and her friends. She was proud of us and we were proud of her. Her light still shines brightly in the memories of everyone who knew and loved her.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Mary (Tom) Schemm of Appleton; her son, Larry (Cheryl) Gallup of Appleton; her stepdaughter, Sherri (Bill) Bossingham of Lake Mills; her sister, Ilse Miller of Tequesta, Florida; grandchildren Adam (Ellie) Schemm, Ryan Schemm, Shea Gallup, Keegan Gallup, Danial (Cindy) Schultz, Deanna (Keith Schlichting) Yandre, Rob (Cheryl) Bossingham and Sara (Will) O'Brien; great-grandchildren Scarlett Schemm, Louie Schemm, Katie (Charles) Tahara, Jeffrey Schultz, Evan (Ashley) Yandre, Avery Bossingham and Finn O'Brien; great-great-grandchildren Sophia Tahara and Daniel Tahara; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Howard, her parents and her brother, Kurt.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30 at Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E. Prospect St., with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are required to be worn inside the church.
A ceremony will be held at Aztalan Cemetery following the service.
Memorials can be directed to Lake Mills United Methodist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
The family would like to thank the Admiral neighborhood staff at Touchmark for its loving care of Margaret.