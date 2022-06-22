Watertown, WI - Beverly J. Spoehr, 79, of Watertown, passed away at Sylvan Crossings at Hunter Ridge, in Beaver Dam, on June 15, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday June 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown, with Rev. Lance Hoff officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Beverly Jean Spoehr was born on August 14, 1942, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (Lenius) Kube. She married Robert "Bob" Spoehr on May 25, 1963, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were married for 47 years. Together they had six children. She enjoyed square dancing in her younger years as well as being active in the area homemakers and church, sewing, crocheting, baking, gardening, canning, and camping.
Beverly is survived by her children: Carol Spoehr of Madison, Allen (Tammy Stendel) Spoehr of Jefferson, Kay (Tom) Hallberg of Kellogg, MN, Lynn (Chris) Gross of Lake Mills, Darlene (Brandon) Schultz of Watertown, Deanna Spoehr of Watertown; grandchildren: Christopher (Colleen) Spoehr, Tony (Jolyne) Spoehr, James (Cameron) Maxwell, Jeff Spoehr, Brittany (John) Schmidt, Colin (Natalie Kleven) Dahlke, Nicole Schmidt, Payge Dahlke, Kevin Schmidt, Justin Hallberg, Gretchen Gross, Elizabeth Gross and Cheyenne Spoehr; great grandchildren: James Maxwell Jr., Reagan Maxwell, and Madison Spoehr; brother: Robert (Mary) Kube of Kirksville, Missouri, Nancy (Floyd) Block of Waukesha, and sister-in-law: Barb Kube of Prairie Du Sac, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; brother Rodney Kube.
