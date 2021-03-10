Clarence Robert "Bob" Grunewald

May 13, 1946 - March 3, 2021
Lake MIlls, WI - Clarence "Bob" Robert Grunewald, age 74, of Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice, with his family by his side. He was born May 13, 1946 in Oconomowoc to Clarence and Florence Grunewald.
He grew up near Dousman. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was a driver for a Colonel. In civilian life, Bob worked for Chicago-Northwestern, later becoming Union-Pacific Railroad, for over 30 years, until his retirement, in 2002.
Bob was a great guy with a heart of gold, who loved a good joke, telling an interesting story, or playing a clever prank. He was a gardener, who loved his prized tomatoes.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Chris; his sisters, Arlene (the late Frank) Geers, Caroline (Ed) Soleska; his brothers, Art (Nancy), Tom (Terri), and Jim; and sisters in law, Polly (Scott) James, Stephanie (Chris) Sims, and Beth (Chuck) Last; and brother-in-law John Zarate. As well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane (Bill), Margaret Zarate, and his brother Clifford (Judy).
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI, with Pastor Wes Werner presiding. A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm. Private family burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Military Rites accorded.
